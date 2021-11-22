‘We won’t be ignored or pushed aside’ – farmers take to streets

Tractors lined on Merrion Square in Dublin as farmers protested in the 'Save Irish Farming' campaign. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

More than 100 farmers drove tractors and agricultural machinery into Dublin city centre yesterday and warned they will return if the Taoiseach does not engage with them.

The rally ‘Save Irish Farming’, which was organised by the IFA, saw farmers set out from as far as west Cork and Donegal over the weekend to assemble on Merrion Square where IFA president Tim Cullinan said every policy of the Government, including their proposed National Strategic Plan to implement the Common Agricultural Policy, is designed to reduce production.

“Farmers are being asked to do more and more for less,” he said and warned that if Taoiseach Micheál Martin does not call the IFA to sit down and discuss a plan for the sector, then they will be back on the capital’s streets.

“It’s very concerning and worrying that we have to be here today at a critical time from a climate change and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) point of view. We have been trying to get a reasonable position from our minister, from our Government… and we are just not satisfied where we’re at.

“This campaign is our third day out and if this Government is not going to get up off its backside and listen to us as farmers, this campaign will continue,” he said.

In relation to climate change challenges, with the sector asked to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 22pc-30pc under the Government’s recently published Climate Action Plan, Mr Cullinan said farmers hear “we are part of the solution and we have to question the commitment from our Government around that”.

“It is very easy for Government to say you are part of the solution, but what are they going to do for us?

“Farmers are very conscious of the climate challenge, and farmers want to play their part. But this Government has no plan. Farmers are being talked at, rather than talked to.

“The Government needs to provide more funding, including a properly funded Common Agricultural Policy, to ensure that farmers can take on the climate challenge while remaining viable,” he said.

“We now know we have to reduce emissions by 22pc in farming, but what’s involved in that? I understand the concern among farmers up and down the country.”

Monaghan farmer Bernard Treanor said he was out supporting the rally because of the increasing levels of bureaucracy that were being foisted on farmers around climate change and the environment.

George Hatton from Carlow said he was at the rally because of the proposed cuts farmers in his county faced under the new CAP and the climate change demands being put on farming.

“We are the only sector that is being asked to reduce our activity.

“No other sector is being asked to scale back and we are seen as an easy target. We are the solution.

“If we do not produce beef and grain here, it will be produced in another country that will have a higher carbon footprint.”

Mr Cullinan also pointed out that only 30pc of farms in Ireland were viable, and the Government’s policies would make more family farms unviable.

“The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country, and we contributed €13bn in exports in 2020. We will not be ignored or pushed aside,” he said.

Recent modelling shows that the redistribution of Common Agricultural Policy funds will see the majority of farmers benefit from a further redistribution of farm payments, with those in the west of the country benefiting the most.

However, the move will come at a heavy price to other farmers, particularly to those in the dairy and tillage sectors.

Mr Cullinan said there was a “massive amount of money moving from farmers, particularly in the productive areas, and we have to protect the income of those farmers or those farmers will not survive”.

“Our minister has to come forward with more funding to ensure he protects the productive sector in farming. That’s an absolute essential.”

The IFA had originally planned a family farm rally. However, it changed its plans in light of rising Covid-19 numbers and instead opted to hold the tractor rally in the capital. Yesterday’s rally followed a number of rural protests that were held in recent weeks.

The rally was not supported by other farming organisations, but former IFA presidents including Tom Parlon, Eddie Downey and Tom Clinton were supporting the protest.