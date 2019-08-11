'We cannot have it as business as usual' - Minister Creed says 'toxicity' between farmers and meat industry must end

Under fire: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers
Under fire: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

Agricultural Minister Michael Creed has said the ‘toxicity’ between farmers and the meat industry must come to an end.

Speaking at today’s 2019 Tullamore Show in Co Offaly, the Minister delivered a stark message to Meat Industry Ireland and everyone involved in tomorrow’s talks.

"The current toxicity of relationships between them will only see us continue from one crisis to another,” he said.

"Good corporate governance, corporate social responsibility demands that we reach out, demands that they negotiate, demands that they converse with what are their critical partners in a very significant industry.

“We cannot have it as ‘business as usual’. We have to change how that conversation happens. If we achieve anything from tomorrow I hope we can collectively make progress,” he said.

The Beef Plan Movement, which has been holding protests outside meat factories across the country, has agreed to halt the demonstrations and enter a phase of discussion.

The row has stemmed over the price of beef, which is at its lowest point in years, with many farmers claiming they are struggling to survive and will be forced out of business without Government intervention.

It’s understood the Beef Plan has communicated the news to its protesters through its Whatsapp groups, saying that “the introduction of the legal proceedings has forced us into a position, where we have no option but to agree to suspend our protests with immediate effect until talks conclude.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The group also told its members if it is not satisfied sufficient progress is being made, it will leave the talks and resume the protest with immediate effect on Monday night.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII)  welcomed the talks stating that the protests had brought beef processing to a virtual standstill in the country, causing significant disruption in the beef trade and also led to temporary staff layoffs.

Addressing those who are calling for farmers to improve their sustainability measures, Minister Creed said “give us a break”.

“The farming and rural community are under relentless bombardment about the sustainability of our industry.

“I would make one appeal which is to give us a break. The relentless negative commentary is in danger of creating an adverse reaction.

“I would tell the commentariats, the keyboard warriors and the media that this is an industry that’s leading globally in its sustainability.

“We can do more, but we do need recognition for what we’ve achieved already. While we’re not looking for a free pass we’re aware that there’s more to do, but so does every individual citizen of this state and globe.”

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in News

Of the 61 people who died in tractor deaths in the last decade, 28 were aged 65 or over. .

'Far too many of our older and younger generations are being killed by tractors'
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Farmers slam competition watchdog over warning to beef protesters
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Hopes rise for progress in beef dispute
Yan Wenliu, 36, sprays pesticides at a sugar cane field at a village of Menghai county in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, July 12, 2019. Picture taken July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song u000d

Crop invaders: China's small farmers struggle to defeat armyworm
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Fianna Fáil wants EU to probe meat industry profits as it backs actions
Beef farmers from the Beef Plan movement pictured at the picket line outside Keypak in Clonee Co Meath. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Beef Plan Movement suspend protests over meat prices and agree to talks
French President Emmanuel Macron speaking with exhibitors at the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, February 23, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

French farmers damage more offices of Macron MPs over trade deals


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan at the Brexit conference in Kildare. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Commission hit back at IFA over 'sweetheart deal' and 'sub-standard' beef...
Cian Martin from Templemore preparing his Simmental calf for judging at last year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc for this year’s show. Photo: Alf Harvey

Cattle entries up 20pc as Tullamore show defies the beef gloom
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Margaret Donnelly: 'Farmers need to come together to win this beef battle'
The future of peat-fired plants served by Bord na Móna has been called into question as the Government seeks to boost Ireland’s green credentials. Photo: Nik Merkulov

For peat's sake: Where now for Bord na Móna in a green Ireland?
Cathal and Bronagh O'Rourke of Burren Farm Experience with their children Alice, Isla and Annabelle at home on the farm near Boston, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

'Diversifying will create jobs for beef farmers and keep people in rural...
Over 30pc of the breeding ewe flock are mountain ewes

Sheep still a vital enterprise for upland areas and the west
Good bet: Land has proven to be a solid long-term investment in this country and prices have increased five-fold since the 1980s, returning on investment of 4.1pc

Switching to limited company status remains the solid option for...