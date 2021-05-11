Farming

Vets move to allay growing farmer concerns over new medicine controls

EU’s tighter regime to combat antimicrobial resistance prompts fears of rising costs and increased paperwork

“The main change under the new regulations is that farmers will have to purchase medicines within five days of a prescription being issued by a vet,” Mr Geraghty explained.

Declan O'Brien

Tighter controls on the use of veterinary medicines will not completely curtail the flexibility that exists around animal treatments, Veterinary Ireland has insisted.

The new regulations will, however, lead to the more prudent use of antibiotics on farms, said Veterinary Ireland president Conor Geraghty.

