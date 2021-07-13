Farming

Venison burgers for the homeless as deer numbers cause concern

From left to right, Alan Finn of Lámh Fáilte Helping the Homeless; Paul Fletcher of Premier Game Ltd, Tipperary; and Ger O’Brien, Chairman, Wild Deer Association of Ireland (WDAI), enjoying some venison burgers on North Earl Street, Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers

From left to right, Alan Finn of Lámh Fáilte Helping the Homeless; Paul Fletcher of Premier Game Ltd, Tipperary; and Ger O’Brien, Chairman, Wild Deer Association of Ireland (WDAI), enjoying some venison burgers on North Earl Street, Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers

Declan O’Brien and Margaret Donnelly

Venison burgers from problem deer that were culled recently are being cooked and provided to the homeless in Dublin as part of an initiative involving the Wild Deer Association of Ireland (WDAI).

WDAI has teamed up with Dublin-based charity Lámh Fáilte and is cooking venison burgers for homeless people at a stand located off O’Connell Street each Saturday evening.

The venison is supplied by WDAI members and the burgers are manufactured by Premier Game, a registered game processor based in south Tipperary.

