Value of cattle to rise by 20pc on last year, CSO figures show

The value of cattle is expected to rise by 20pc from last year, to €3,108m, according to new CSO figures.

The volume of cattle production is expected to increase by 2pc and prices are expected to increase by 18pc.

Almost all livestock is set to see an increase in value for 2022 with the value of pig production set to increase by 10pc to €612m and the value of sheep production expected to rise by 12pc to €405m.

Poultry is the only sector where values are expected to fall in 2022, reducing by 2pc to €185m.

Meanwhile, milk is expected to generate 39pc of the value of agricultural output at basic prices for 2022, according to the CSO.

With little or no change in milk volumes but significant increases in its price, the value of milk is expected to rise by 46pc (+€1,567m) to €4,962m this year.

Despite the expectation that the volume of most crops would fall in 2022, crop values are expected to grow by 14pc with prices estimated to rise by 15pc.

Cereal production will see the largest price increase of all outputs, expected to grow by almost half (49pc).

The value of forage plants is expected to grow by €58m this year also while overall the value of agricultural output at basic prices is expected to rise by over a quarter to €12,685m.

When it comes to input costs, fertiliser saw the largest hike (+141pc) while the volume used on Irish farms decreased by 19pc. The cost of fertiliser rose by 97pc to €1,191m this year.

The volume of feed stuffs used by Irish farmers is expected to increase by 2pc with their costs rising by 31pc.

Expenditure on energy and lubricants is estimated to rise by 42pc to €649m due mainly to price increases.

Commenting on the release, Mairead Griffin, Statistician in the CSO said: “This release provides an early estimate of the value of agricultural outputs, inputs, and income for 2022. While it is compiled with relatively limited information on volumes and prices, it nevertheless provides an early indicator of the performance of the agricultural sector in 2022.”