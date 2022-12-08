Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Value of cattle to rise by 20pc on last year, CSO figures show

The volume of cattle production is expected to increase by 2pc and prices are expected to increase by 18pc. Expand

Close

The volume of cattle production is expected to increase by 2pc and prices are expected to increase by 18pc.

The volume of cattle production is expected to increase by 2pc and prices are expected to increase by 18pc.

The volume of cattle production is expected to increase by 2pc and prices are expected to increase by 18pc.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The value of cattle is expected to rise by 20pc from last year, to €3,108m, according to new CSO figures.

The volume of cattle production is expected to increase by 2pc and prices are expected to increase by 18pc.

Most Watched

Privacy