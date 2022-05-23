Used tractor registrations plummet by 45.3pc in 2022

Just 925 second-hand tractors were registered in the first four months of 2022 compared to 1,691 units in the same period last year

The FTMTA tractor registrations report has shown a steep decline in used tractor registrations. The figures are compiled from monthly raw data received from the Revenue Commissioners.

Used tractor registrations are down 45.3pc for the year to date, with just 925 second-hand tractors registered in the first four months of 2022 compared to 1,691 units in the same period last year.

“The biggest problem we have with the second-hand tractor market at the moment is a lack of supply from the UK,” said Tom Jennings of Castlebar Farm Machinery.

“It has really come to a head in recent months with UK farmers reluctant to pass on used tractors as new machine costs continue to rise.

“We are heavily dependent on the UK for our second-hand stock as any tractor imported from the continent comes with the additional transport cost and €3,000 to change the hitch.”

The latest tractor registration figures from the FTMTA also shows that new tractor sales continue to lag behind 2021 levels, down 12pc with 1,100 tractors registered so far in 2022 compared to 1,252 units registered last year.

The April 2022 new tractor market stood at 213 units, one per cent lower than compared with the same month in 2021.

“Supply and price are affecting new tractor sales,” said Derrick Maher from Meath-based Maher Tractor Sales. “Our McCormick and Landini tractors in the 110hp range are up around €20,000 since the start of the year.

“Manufacturers say a shortage in various components is holding supply back. The situation should ease coming into the second half of the year.”

Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 151 units for the year to date, while Tipperary is ranked second (85), followed by Wexford (74).

The most popular power band is the 101-120hp category, accounting for 23.91pc of all registrations.

Tractors in the band lower than 100hp now account for 10.27pc of all new

registrations. The over-200hp category accounts for 9.91pc of registrations.

The FTMTA data has shown that 219 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland in April 2022, a 31pc decrease compared with April 2021.

The Irish market for new telescopic loaders remained strong in April 2022. While the April registration figures are 36pc lower than April 2021, the overall year-to-date trend shows an increase of 3.91pc.

Two leading brands account for over 57pc of the total market. There were 30 new telescopic loaders registered in April 2022 compared with 20 used first-time registrations.

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a 47pc reduction in new registrations in April 2022 compared with April 2021, while the year-to-date market declined by just 1.15pc.

There is a growing dominance of Chinese manufactured machines at the lower power end of the market for farmer use.

Machines of Chinese origin now account for almost 60pc of the new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland.