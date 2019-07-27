US judge slashes $2bn Bayer payout in Roundup case

Superior court judge Winifred Smith of the California Superior Court in Oakland said the jury's billion-dollar punitive damages awards were excessive and unconstitutional, but rejected Bayer's request to strike the punitive award outright.

Under the final order, couple Alva and Alberta Pilliod would receive roughly $17m in compensatory and $69m in punitive damages, down from $55m and $2bn, respectively.

The plaintiffs still have to formally accept the reduced award.

Bayer said the decision to slash the award was a step in the right direction, but added it would file an appeal. "We continue to believe that the verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial, and conflict with the extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirm glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely, and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic," the company said.

Bayer faces Roundup cancer lawsuits by more than 13,400 plaintiffs across the US. It bought Roundup maker Monsanto in a $63bn deal last year.

