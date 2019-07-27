US judge slashes $2bn Bayer payout in Roundup case

Stock image
Stock image

Tina Bellon

A California judge has reduced a $2bn (€1.8bn) jury verdict, slashing the award for a couple who blamed Bayer AG's glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup for their cancer to $86.7m.

Superior court judge Winifred Smith of the California Superior Court in Oakland said the jury's billion-dollar punitive damages awards were excessive and unconstitutional, but rejected Bayer's request to strike the punitive award outright.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Under the final order, couple Alva and Alberta Pilliod would receive roughly $17m in compensatory and $69m in punitive damages, down from $55m and $2bn, respectively.

The plaintiffs still have to formally accept the reduced award.

Bayer said the decision to slash the award was a step in the right direction, but added it would file an appeal. "We continue to believe that the verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial, and conflict with the extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirm glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely, and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic," the company said.

Bayer faces Roundup cancer lawsuits by more than 13,400 plaintiffs across the US. It bought Roundup maker Monsanto in a $63bn deal last year.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

In Roundup case, U.S. judge cuts $2 billion verdict against Bayer to $86...

Contractor's appeal upheld in case over incorrect insurance based on driver...
Launching the IFA pre-Budget Submission - Farming for a Sustainsble Future – in Dublin today IFA President Joe Healy said a progressive Budget 2020. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

‘Investors should not get agricultural relief on farmland’
The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase. Stock photo

Jewellery thief chased by cattle into the arms of Gardai
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France will not ratify Mercosur deal in current form - farm minister
There is a major shortage of young people entering the Irish horse breeding industry

'Equine farming is a realistic alternative to enhance farming income if...
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

'We cannot emphasise how important it is to complete this document' -...


Top Stories

Stock Image

Growers' fears mount over British grain surplus
Growing concerns: Communities in the North fear the consequences of Brexit and a hard Border. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

NI food and drink sales rise to £5bn but fears over no-deal Brexit persist
Declan and Mark Miley with their Overall Champion Belclare and Reserve Champion, show judge, Eunan Bannon, and Cloe (5) and Josh (9) Miley.

Seven-in-a-row prizes for Belclare supremos the Miley brothers
Risk: Cattle are in danger of contracting summer mastitis and pink-eye from flies

'This year has been one of the worst in recent memory for fly infestation'
The sun rises near power lines in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A heatwave struck large parts of Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Drought in Europe: Commission outlines support for European farmers

Kilkenny land good for plough or cow guided at €11,000 per acre
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?