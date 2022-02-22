Up to €20,000 made available to pig farmers through emergency funding

The money will be available to pig farmers slaughtering more than 200 pigs a year

A €7m support scheme for pig farmers has been announced by Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

Under the scheme, every pig farmer slaughtering more than 200 pigs a year will be able to avail of €20,000 in a flat payment.

The emergency scheme is a short-term response to sustain pig producers while other medium-term plans are put in place, according to the Minister.

He said the scheme is aimed at pig farmers who would be viable but for the extreme current circumstances and advised farmers with cash flow problems to contact their banks as soon as possible to discuss the options available to them.

The Minister said both he and Minister of State Martin Heydon recently met with the main banks and SBCI specifically to discuss the crisis, and that the key messages emerging was that farmers experiencing cash flow difficulties should engage with the banks as soon as possible to discuss options and that the banks remain committed to supporting their customers in the period ahead.

The Brexit Impact Loan Scheme and the COVID-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme, both of which are financed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in partnership with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, can be used for working capital and include features which will assist the current financial needs of pig farmers, he said.

According to the Minister, Bord Bia has intensified its efforts to promote quality assured Irish pigmeat in the domestic and export markets and has two EU programmes that have significant funding allocated towards pigmeat promotional activity. These programmes are currently running in China, Mexico, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The decision to make the funding available has been welcomed by IFA President Tim Cullinan who said it’s an important first step in addressing the current crisis.

“Unfortunately, there is no sign of a light at the end of the tunnel on this crisis. While today’s announcement will certainly help it will not be sufficient unless there is an unexpected turn in the market” he said.

IFA National Pig Chairman Roy Gallie said the money must become available as a matter of urgency with pig farmers continuing to lose €35-40 per pig.