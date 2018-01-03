'Until there is a change in culture, carnage will continue' - warning as 14 elderly farmers killed in farm accidents in 2017
Eighth year in a row that agriculture recorded the highest number of work related fatalities
The Health and Safety Authority has today released figures for the number of work related fatal accidents reported during 2017.
There were 47 fatal accidents last year compared to 46 in 2016.
HSA Chief Executive, Martin O’Halloran, says that a collective effort is required to reduce the high level of farm accidents.
“Everyone involved in farming must aim to make whatever changes are necessary, to work practices, to stop these accidents occurring each year. That means safety must be paramount when carrying out any work, especially with tractors or farm machinery.”
He said elderly farmers particularly at risk.
“We have seen fourteen elderly farmers killed this year, many of them working alone at the time of the accident.
"Finding supports for elderly farmers or farmers working alone is something that needs to be addressed.
"The Health and Safety Authority will continue to do its part through inspection, awareness raising and education but safe farming has to happen every day, not just after an inspection.