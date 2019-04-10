Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 10 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Unspeakable loss' - three-year-old boy dies in tragic farmyard accident

Wexford General Hospital
Wexford General Hospital
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

A three-year-old boy has died in a tragic farmyard accident in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at about 4.30pm this afternoon at the yard in Carrigabruise, Carlerys Bridge.

The three-year-old boy received serious injuries when he was hit by what is described as a low loader.

“He was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later,” a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie 

Local Cllr John O’Rourke said the Enniscorthy community is currently “numb” with grief. 

“Enniscorthy has experienced a number of deaths in recent weeks and this latest tragedy has really hit everyone to the core," he told Independent.ie

“I would like to give my deepest and sincerest sympathies to this young child’s family who have suffered this unspeakable loss. 

“I’m the chairman of a local organisation called Beneath my Angel’s Wings, which supports bereaved families.

Also Read

“We will of course be supporting the family out in every way we can and I’m sure our community will rally together and do the same.”

Investigations are continuing.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Thomas Duffy on the family farm in Maghera, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

It's disappointing that children are used in political debate on climate change -...
Dr Edel Kelly, IFA Chief Economist flanks IFA President Joe Healy at the launch of IFA Manifesto for the European Parliament & Local Government Elections in Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers told to reject MEP candidates that not willing to 'fight' for farmers
Stock photo

Carlow man jailed for “shocking” animal cruelty loses sentence appeal
A tractor was also used. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Border farmers asked to secure equipment due to ATM thefts
The farmer was fined €2,500.

'I don’t know where it came from' - Mystery over green diesel in County...
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Disorderly exit would be economically disastrous, warns head of farming...
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Farmer who unfairly dismissed farm manager with MS told to pay €31,000


Top Stories

The ICSA estimates that Brexit is costing beef farmers up to €3.7m per week

Fears of sterling collapse as the Brexit endgame looms
Stock Image.

Peter Hynes: 'Processors need to look at developing a veal industry'
Stock picture

'Farm groups must fight for better prices rather than getting upset about what...
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mart Trade: Bullock prices continue to creep upwards
Pictured at the announcement of Dairygold’s annual financial results for 2018 are; Michael Harte, Chief Financial Officer, John O' Gorman, Chairman and Jim Woulfe, Chief Executive. Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells - Copyright© Fennell Photography 2019

Dairygold posted record turnover of €992.9m last year
Tom Phelan

'Going organic suits my land base and the cow numbers suit a robot'

'Farmers at ringside will tell you there's a cartel at play when it comes to beef...