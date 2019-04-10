'Unspeakable loss' - three-year-old boy dies in tragic farmyard accident

A three-year-old boy has died in a tragic farmyard accident in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at about 4.30pm this afternoon at the yard in Carrigabruise, Carlerys Bridge.

The three-year-old boy received serious injuries when he was hit by what is described as a low loader.

“He was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later,” a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie

Local Cllr John O’Rourke said the Enniscorthy community is currently “numb” with grief.

“Enniscorthy has experienced a number of deaths in recent weeks and this latest tragedy has really hit everyone to the core," he told Independent.ie

“I would like to give my deepest and sincerest sympathies to this young child’s family who have suffered this unspeakable loss.

“I’m the chairman of a local organisation called Beneath my Angel’s Wings, which supports bereaved families.