‘Unlimited demand’ for agri sector biomethane

There will be “unlimited demand” for biomethane from the agri sector over the coming years with companies looking to become carbon neutral, according to Russell Smyth, director, KPMG Sustainable Futures.

Speaking at a recent Renewable Gas Forum Ireland biomethane conference in Dublin, he warned that Ireland will lose future investment unless it can deliver access to biomethane.

“Ireland is not going to be able to sustain all its industrial investors unless it can provide access to biomethane gas. That is fundamental.

"Ireland will lose future investment unless it can deliver access to this renewable gas,” he warned.

However, he admitted that biomethane is not an easy technology.

“Putting solar panels up is a hell of a lot easier than building and operating heat plants. And the challenge over the last decade in Ireland,” he said, “is getting policy support and mobilisation.”

This challenge though, he said, is being overcome with a Government-led drive to create 5.8 terawatt-hours of biomethane by 2030.

“We think it’s achievable to create 2.5 terawattts (hours) in Ireland, with a slow ramp up towards the back end of the decade.”

This, he said, would be made up of approximately 125 plants of 20 gigawatts on average being built over the coming years.

He said building this is 100pc achievable, as it has been achieved in Northern Ireland and many of the challenges the biomethane sector faced in recent years have been eroded.

A switch, he said to thermal (reducing heat used in homes, factories etc) decarbonisation through biomethane, has been a game changer and now biometane is the cheapest available form of decarbonisation, cheaper than green hydrogen and electrification.

Biomethane has always been a lot more expensive than natural gas, but recent price rises for natural gas have seen it become more expensive than biomethane and the price forecast for natural gas through to 2026 has it three times higher than historic prices, lending a lot of weight to the economic challenge, he said.

Further, he said, there is real, credible industry demand, looking to decarbonise. Limited regulatory pressure and limited Government appetite, he said, has also been an issue to date while there has been strong growth in biomethane across the rest of Europe and the UK. “Government ministers and government officials have been pretty lukewarm on this technology historically.”

But in the future, he said there will be “virtually unlimited demand for biomethane and if you can produce biomethane there will be demand for it”.

He said Government targets are “extremely ambitious” and “lightyears” ahead in the space of one year after years of “limited appetite”.

The Government recently announced that in line with the recent agreement on Sectoral Emissions Ceilings to deliver up to 5.7 terawatt-hours of biomethane to further accelerate the reduction of overall economy-wide emissions, the Government agreed to introduce an obligation on the heat sector to include renewable heat by 2024.

While there had been concerns that the adoption of a bioenergy industry in Ireland could have a negative impact on agriculture, if it took away access to feedstocks for cattle, he cited Northern Ireland as an example where the number of dairy cow numbers continued to grow — while the bioenergy industry grew at the same time as 90 AD plants were built.

“This sector cannot work if it’s taking feed out of animals or competing with food. It’s about better utilisation of currently underutilised land.”

That view was reiterated by Jorge Pinto Antunes, deputy head of AD Agri Cabinet, EU Commission, who said that while agriculture will be central to the biomethane agenda “anything we do should not be to the detriment of food security”.

According to Russell, there is approximately 9.5 terawatts of available energy through increasing the productivity of land currently used to grow grass, to move from 6t DM/ha to 10t.

Grants

When it comes to funding, he said that there will not be subsidies available for biomethane.

The Government, he said, has said Renewable Heat Obligation will be available and it’s not the perfect answer, but it is a formal recognition and will guarantee a market for biomethane in Ireland.

However, it would not guarantee the price.

However, green funding is “in vogue” at the moment, he said, with trillions available of funding to green projects globally.

The majority, he said, is still going into solar and wind energy and biomethane is still a niche sector, but it is transforming.

“The entire clean energy market has pivoted and biomethane, which was niche, is now mainstream. There is a wall of capital for renewables and it’s now pointed to biomethane.”

And when it comes to raising funding, he also said it is easier to raise funding for a €50m project than a €5m project.

“Individually funding a €3-4m AD plant by an individual farmer with no experience is very, very challenging.

"The way we were able to unlock it (in Northern Ireland) was standardisation. It was about getting groups of farmers to choose a single technology, getting groups of farmers to choose a single feedstock contract for release and go to the market for funding.”