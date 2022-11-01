Farming

Farming

UK farmers snub green subsidy – because growing food is more profitable

Environmental groups fear eco-benefits of new scheme could be watered down to make it more attractive to farmers

Change at the top: A pledged review of the Elms scheme is expected to go ahead under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Getty Expand
Emma Gatten

New green farming subsidies in the UK are failing to attract large numbers of farmers, who are instead focusing on food production.

Just 1,000 farmers are signed up to the most basic part of the new £2.4bn environmental land management scheme (Elms), which will replace the old EU-style subsidies.

