UCD Agriculture Science ranked in top 20 in the world

University College Dublin
University College Dublin
Claire Fox

Agriculture Science at UCD placed 19th on the list which was compiled by US News and World Reports and was also named among the top five universities to study agriculture science in Europe.

UCD was the only Irish institution to make the list.

UCD Dean of Agriculture Sciences Professor Andrew Exans said the achievement relflects the "hard work" of all in the faculty.

"The importance of agricultural science in society is increasing steadily and UCD is pleased to be acknowledged as a world leader in the area," he said.

Over 252 universities were included in the US News Agricultural sciences subject rankings.

The list was put together using data gathered from Clarivate Analytics' Academic Reputation Survey, which profiles leading universities and research institutions, as well as the company's' Web of Science platform for the period of 2012-2016.

Online Editors

