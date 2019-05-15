Two-horse race for ICSA presidency

Stock image
Stock image
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The ICSA presidential battle looks likely to be a south Munster contest between Edmond Phelan and Dermot Kelleher.

While others could throw their hats in the ring, ICSA sources indicated that the ballot is likely to come down to a choice between Phelan and Kelleher.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The contest to succeed Patrick Kent is expected to be very tight affair.

"Both men have been in ICSA for a long time. When it comes to voting time I don't imagine either candidate would have a runaway win.

"They both have a chance," a senior representative with the organisation told the Farming Independent.

The two leading candidates were described as "capable and experienced" by another member of the association.

He maintained that a "safe pair of hands" was needed at the helm of the ICSA at the moment.

Phelan is a beef farmer from Fenor, Co Waterford who specialises in finishing cattle. He has previously served as ICSA beef chairman, from 2012 to 2017, and before that he was the Munster vice-president. He has also served on the ICSA management committee.

Also Read

Kelleher is a suckler farmer from Inchigeela, Co Cork who specialises in pedigree Charolais, as well as having a commercial suckler herd.

He's currently the ICSA Munster vice-president and was the ICSA suckler chairman from 2011 to 2016. He has also served on the ICSA management committee, and has been West Cork ICSA chairman.

The closing date for nominations for the position is Friday, May 24. The ballot will take place on Thursday, June 27.

The ICSA election follows the resignation of Mr Kent. The Wexford farmer stepped down to join the campaign team of Mick Wallace, the Independents 4 Change TD, who is a MEP candidate.

Indo Farming

Related Content





More in News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Mark Condren

Big Phil's €100m election bailout for Leo
Stock image

'Coupled payments an MII cop-out'
(Stock picture)

Man (50) dies following farm accident in Cork
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

KBC seeks injunction against Roscommon eviction family
Kurt Kaser, 63, amputated his own leg with a pocket knife after it became trapped in a grain hopper on his isolated farm in Nebraska, US. KETV

Farmer saws off own leg with pocket knife and crawls for help after falling into...
Richard Bruton (Tom Honan/PA)

Bruton: Farmers need to make 'profound and difficult changes'
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Farmers' hold on land lasts beyond the grave


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmers may be liable to pay millions to replace obsolete guns

Kerry Group announces its April milk price
Photo: PA

Farmers refusing to take on 'snowflake' vet students
Stock photo.

'Quality of calves from dairy herd won't change overnight' Glanbia
10/5/2019 Roscommon Mart Busy Ringside at Roscommon Price. € Photo Brian Farrell

Marts: Prices improve - but don't gamble the Communion money just yet
A young calf is the most vulnerable on the farm

'Glanbia and Kepak Twenty20 Club a 'strait jacket' on farmers'- Cahill
Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed with Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu.

'Accelerated process agreed for sheepmeat and enhanced beef access to China'-...