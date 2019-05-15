Two-horse race for ICSA presidency

While others could throw their hats in the ring, ICSA sources indicated that the ballot is likely to come down to a choice between Phelan and Kelleher.

The contest to succeed Patrick Kent is expected to be very tight affair.

"Both men have been in ICSA for a long time. When it comes to voting time I don't imagine either candidate would have a runaway win.

"They both have a chance," a senior representative with the organisation told the Farming Independent.

The two leading candidates were described as "capable and experienced" by another member of the association.

He maintained that a "safe pair of hands" was needed at the helm of the ICSA at the moment.

Phelan is a beef farmer from Fenor, Co Waterford who specialises in finishing cattle. He has previously served as ICSA beef chairman, from 2012 to 2017, and before that he was the Munster vice-president. He has also served on the ICSA management committee.