Two week extension for derogation applications and declaring your nitrates band

The Department has said that this extension should allow the necessary time for farmers to contact and engage with their milk purchasers in completing the required paper return.

The Department has said that this extension should allow the necessary time for farmers to contact and engage with their milk purchasers in completing the required paper return.

Farmers have been given a two-week extension to the deadline for submission of dairy excretion rate band and nitrates derogation applications for 2023, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The dairy excretion rate band is extended to 31 March and nitrates derogation applications are extended to 12 noon on 14 April.

