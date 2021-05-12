Tullamore Show cancelled as Balmoral plans September event

The Tullamore Show is also the National Livestock Show and has announced that it won't take place this year. Picture: Alf Harvey.

The Tullamore Show has announced that it will not go ahead this summer, the second year in a row it has cancelled due to Covid 19 restrictions.

In a statement from the executive of the show this morning, it said that it been watching the ever-evolving situation regarding Covid 19 including the latest government advice but after several meetings regarding the future of the event, the decision had to be taken to cancel this year’s Show.

Preparations for the show take months, it said, and this has not been possible due to the high levels of uncertainty that remain.

All options had been examined to run the National Livestock element of the Tullamore Show however after consulations with the dairy, beef and sheep breed societies whose feedback was positive some concerns were raised due to a lack clarity and unclear guidance from the Government around outdoor events.

Earlier this week the Balmoral Show announced that its plans to hold the event in September continue.

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive said the show is looking at all the necessary changes needed to ensure a Covid-safe event from Wednesday, September 21 to Saturday September 25.

“There will undoubtedly be changes this year as we implement Covid-safety measures, however the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance."