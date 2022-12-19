Trees planted outside woodlands worth over £3.8bn in UK

The economic value of individual trees planted outside of forests and woodlands has been revealed at £3.8 billion in the UK.

Trees outside woodlands are defined as single trees in urban and rural areas, ranging from the classic, spreading hedgerow to the single trees lining streets, making up almost a quarter of trees in Great Britain.

The valuation is based on the important role trees play in sequestering and storing carbon, regulating temperatures, strengthening flood resilience and reducing noise and air pollution.

Together, these help to mitigate against climate change, reducing damage to infrastructure and people from the impact of flooding, cooling cities in summer and improving health and wellbeing.

The figures are revealed in a new study published by Forest Research and Defra.

Head of Forest Research Kieron Doick said: “Trees are valuable infrastructure assets across multiple land uses, much as one might think about lamp posts or drains. Moreover, it highlights the much greater role of mature trees in delivering benefit to society - in comparison to their younger counterparts.

The UK Government has said that by quantifying their value, the report will help to incentivise councils, land managers and local communities to plant more trees outside of woodlands for the varied and numerous benefits they provide.

“As outlined in our England Trees Action Plan, this will contribute to wider Government efforts to treble planting rates in England by the end of this Parliament and achieve net zero by 2050,” a statement read.

The report also estimates the Natural Capital Value of non-woodland trees to be between £68.5 billion and £151.5 billion, in 2020 prices. This represents the value of the trees over the course of a century and provides a means of comparison to other natural assets.

In 2021/22, over half a million trees were planted outside of woodlands as a result of Government grants.

Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison said: “It makes clear the immense environmental and economic value and benefits trees bring to society which cannot be underestimated.

“As set out in our England Trees Action Plan, we have committed to trebling tree planting rates in England by 2024 and by quantifying the significant value of trees, this research will help to incentivise planting in our communities across our country.”