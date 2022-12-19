Farming

Trees planted outside woodlands worth over £3.8bn in UK

The UK Government has said that by quantifying their value, the report will help to incentivise councils, land managers and local communities to plant more trees outside of woodlands.

The economic value of individual trees planted outside of forests and woodlands has been revealed at £3.8 billion in the UK.

Trees outside woodlands are defined as single trees in urban and rural areas, ranging from the classic, spreading hedgerow to the single trees lining streets, making up almost a quarter of trees in Great Britain.

