Treat food security like an emergency – Phil Hogan

Food security in Europe and the world must be treated like an emergency, former EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

He also stated he was “concerned” over more bureaucracy attached to the new CAP, but said current Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski had done a good job of meeting the objectives of the reform.

Speaking in EurActiv’s Agrifood Podcast, Hogan said European farmers had a comparative advantage in terms of producing food and this was not the same everywhere in the world.

“We have learned from our history in European agriculture that after the Second World War, there were parts of our continent where we had starving people.

“Many of our young people today probably don’t realise that,” he said, adding that the Common Agricultural Policy grew out of this experience.

Hogan said recent estimates, which suggested one in five EU citizens are now food insecure, was a “very worrying development”.

“Our policymakers need to take a good hard look at the policies that are being implemented to ensure that we have sufficient food for the people of Europe, but also that European farmers are able to produce the necessary food for our neighbours, particularly in Africa, where there is potential famine in many countries.

“These are worrying trends that we need to treat like an emergency like the pandemic or the war in Ukraine,” he said.

Hogan’s comments are in contrast to his former Commission college and current Vice-President Frans Timmermans, who said earlier this year that spreading fears of food shortages was “irresponsible and dishonest” and accused critics of using the war as a “pretext” to derail the EU’s green farming ambitions.

Hogan, who now runs a consultancy business, offering business and political advice to people engaging with the EU, also raised concerns over the dangers of bureaucracy in the new CAP.

“I’m quite concerned that member states and the EU Commission work closely on the CAP strategic plans to ensure that we simplify the policy as much as possible for the farmer,” he said.