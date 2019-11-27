Traffic disruption ongoing as farmers vow to bring capital to a standstill

According to AA Roadwatch this morning, the affected areas include St Stephen’s Green. Stephen’s Green East and North are closed along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

Gardaí have warned commuters about road closures in the capital this morning. Last night, St Stephen's Green North was closed with tractors blocking from the top of Hume Street to the top of Kildare Street.

The protesters have called on farmers throughout the country to park their tractors near Leinster House and the Shelbourne Hotel in a bid to put pressure on the minister.

The Individual Farmers’ protest in Merrion Square. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Earlsfort Terrace is closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can currently use St Stephen’s Green South to go from Leeson Street inbound to Cuffe Street.

The Kevin Street/Cuffe Street stretch is closed to traffic heading towards Stephen’s Green.

Elsewhere, Merrion Square South and East, and Merrion St Upper are also closed.

There has been no impact on the M50 as of yet.

Diversions are in place to facilitate traffic but there are delays in the area.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Kevin Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Merrion Square South, Dawson Street, Merrion Row" were closed until further notice.

Around a dozen cars belonging to TDs and Senators were unable to leave Leinster House last night.

According to a source present, among those unable to leave were Fine Gael's Tony McLoughlin, John O'Mahony, Bernard Durkan and Martin Conway; Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill and Eamon Scanlon; Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris; and former justice minister and current senator Michael McDowell.

Five representatives of Independent Farmers want to meet Mr Creed to discuss the ongoing beef dispute and to secure a fair return for their produce. Chairman of Independent Farmers Ireland Michael Fitzpatrick vowed to increase the fleet of tractors each day to gridlock the city centre.

"We have to send one [message to a] WhatsApp group, and we'll have another 1,000 tractors here. I'm serious," he told the Irish Independent last night.

"The farmers here are feeding Ireland.

"We want a proper price for our cattle, and if we get that we'll be gone home."

Farmer John Dallon, from Castledermot, Co Kildare, called for more farmers to join them.

"We need to stand here and be united, the whole lot of us, because come tomorrow morning at half-six, this city has to move. If we're in the way, it can't move," he said.

Mr Creed told the Dáil yesterday that meat company managers have received death threats at a firm which got an injunction against blockading beef farmers. TDs who spoke supporting the demonstrators called for independent and non-aligned farmers to be recognised and represented at the taskforce.

Irish Independent