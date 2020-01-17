Traffic chaos as farmers jam up M50 with tractor go-slow

Traffic delays were also reported along North Wall Quay, Alfie Byrne Road and East Wall Road.

The demonstration caused heavy traffic from the Port Tunnel M1 merging and M50 down to J4 Ballymun, with all four lanes blocked.

Around 100 farmers moved from Stephen's Green and Merrion Square at noon before travelling towards the Port Tunnel to the M50 southbound.

Gardaí advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid major delays.

The majority of tractors exited the motorway by 7pm, making their way home via the M3, M4 and M7.

The 'slow-drive' was part of a two-day demonstration staged in the capital that began on Wednesday.

Farmers began the protest by bringing Dublin city to a standstill, blockading streets surrounding Stephen's Green and Merrion Square with their tractors.

Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, Merrion Square, Pearse Street and St Stephen's Green South were closed by gardaí during the protest until the farmers made their way out of Dublin.

The protests are being held over issues including low beef prices, traceability and carbon tax.

A beef task force was set up by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed late last year to examine issues relating to the dispute. The task force has since met twice, with the first meeting held in December and the second having taken place last Thursday.

Minister Creed said substantial progress had been made with retailers when the task-force met at the start of this month.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the minister said: "The work of the task-force is now well under way with substantial progress made in the delivery of commitments under the beef sector agreement.

"I am pleased to see Irish retailers engaging constructively with the work of the task-force, as it is imperative that mutually beneficial relationships across the supply chain are maintained and developed to secure the future of Irish beef."

However, ahead of this week's demonstration, farmers said they feared the task force was becoming a "talking shop designed to pacify farmers' concerns".

Protesting farmers said the task force was not making progress and they were disappointed because the next meeting would not be held until March. They have also vowed to continue to protest in Dublin until they feel their voices have been heard.

The protest, which was organised by a group calling itself the Individual Farmers of Ireland, followed a similar operation carried out in November when more than 1,000 farmers protested at Leinster House.

