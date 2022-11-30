Tradition of only handing down the family farm to the son must change – Minister McConalogue

The age-old Irish tradition of handing down the family farm to sons rather than daughters must change, according to Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the Women in Farming Conference, he said this "culture" has been a "barrier to women taking over family farms for many, many generations, of handing down the family name."

"Whether it was a son or a daughter or a niece or a nephew interested, it was always the son or the nephew that was preferred.

"That must change, and I think we are starting to see that change, but I think we need, at policy level, to do everything we can to implement it," he said.

Breaking down the stereotype of farming being a man's job is essential, according to Minister Pippa Hackett, who also attended the launch and is an organic farmer herself.

"There is a culture in Ireland to consider farming a male world and there's plenty of anecdotes from female farmers when somebody might arrive at the farm and say, "can I speak to the boss?" and they'd say "well I am the boss, I'm the farmer, I'm the one who has the name on the herd number." And it's breaking through that glass ceiling."

The conference, which will take place on St Bridget's Day next year, and is headed by former Minister for Agriculture, Mary Coughlan, aims to highlight the challenges and barriers women face in the agricultural sector and what changes are needed.

"We don't want to dictate what will happen, this is about empowering women so that they can make the decisions... So that they can do it for themselves.

"It's about what the skills, the needs, and the policy changes if needed, are for this to change," said Coughlan.

"So we want to hear what people have to say, from now until the meeting on February 1.

"We will have a number of key speakers (on the day) who will give some of the ideas, but it's really about engaging with the women that will be in attendance."