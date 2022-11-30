Farming

Tradition of only handing down the family farm to the son must change – Minister McConalogue

This culture has been a barrier to women taking over family farms for many many generations, said the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The age-old Irish tradition of handing down the family farm to sons rather than daughters must change, according to Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the Women in Farming Conference, he said this "culture" has been a "barrier to women taking over family farms for many, many generations, of handing down the family name."

