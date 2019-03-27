Top dairy farmer named Teagasc Student of the Year

Kilkenny young farmer Paul Bowden was announced as the Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year for 2018.

Paul attended the Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College where he completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agricultural (Dairy Herd Management) - with distinction.

Paul (25) farms on the family farm in Urlingford with his mother Eileen and father Denis.

"With the current economic climate it makes the most financial sense to be in dairy. The main challenges in the future for the dairy industry I think are Brexit, climate change and a shift in eating habits," said Paul.

"I was involved in various activities in college such as discussion groups and I went to New Zealand which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Jennifer Aherne a young farmer from Cappamore, Co Limerick received the First Runner-Up Award.

She studied at the Teagasc Education Centre in Ennis and completed a Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farm Administration - with Distinction.

Speaking after receiving her award Jennifer said ‘We were originally a dairy farm however in 2008 we sold all and moved to beef. We now have a pedigree herd of Simmental cattle.