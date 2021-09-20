Tom and North Hill Tess scale ultimate height

Kerry handler Tom O’Sullivan and his border collie North Hill Tess have taken top honours at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Wales.

The dairy and sheep farmer from Kilcummin near Killarney, and his five-year-old dog beat the best England, Scotland, Ireland and the host nation could offer.

“It’s the most prestigious award in the British Isles and Ireland. The scale of it is just sinking in,” said Tom.

“I knew Tess was capable, it was a matter of luck being on our side and the sheep going well on a very difficult course.

“She is very happy with the win — all she wants now is to go and run out the next bunch of sheep.”

The Irish team won the team shield and got five handlers into the Supreme Final.

Tom with Glebe Fort Sid and North Hill Tess. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tom with Glebe Fort Sid and North Hill Tess. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Peter Óg Morgan from Kilcoo, Co Down, won the young handlers’ competition and his father Peter was reserve supreme champion.

Photo: Lisa Soar