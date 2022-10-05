Tirlán grain pricing announced for Harvest 2022

Tirlán will pay over €100m for premium grain for Harvest 2022.

Farm contractor Michael Holland harvesting winter wheat on the farm of Alan Navratil in Ballinacurra, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

Tirlán will pay its members €310/t for green feed barley and €320/t for green feed wheat for Harvest 2022, having received "the highest ever volumes of premium crops", it has announced.

In total, it will pay over €100m for grain, including €645/t for high erucic acid rapeseed (HEAR), €350/t for gluten-free oats and €595/t for oilseed rape.

It will pay €335/t for standard food grade oats, €385/t for malting barley and €295/t for feed oats (uncontracted).

The grain payment includes an allocation of funds from the Milk and Grain Price Provision as announced by Tirlán back in April.

Shareholders supplying dried grain will receive an additional once-off payment of €5/t on dried tonnes purchased within the 2022 Harvest year to help cover unprecedented energy costs.

Transport rates for delivery of green grain at harvest to drying locations were increased by over 20pc in light of higher fuel costs and the co-op also increased the moisture differential from €2/t to €3/t for each percentage change to reflect the higher value of the drying weight loss.

Tirlán Chief Ingredients and Agriculture Officer, Seán Molloy said the co-op is focused on growing its customer base and acreage for premium crops, including gluten-free oats and HEAR Oilseed rape.

“Tirlán has achieved the highest ever volumes of premium crops in Harvest 2022, returning on average close to €40/t over feed grain prices.

"These premiums are critical to underpinning farm profitability.

“The specialised grains portfolio will deliver over €3m in premium payments to growers this harvest.”

The payments worth over €100m to growers for over 300,000 tonnes of grain from Harvest 2022 will deliver a welcome economic boost for rural areas, according to Tirlán Chairman John Murphy.

He highlighted the performance of the network of facilities in handling a large volume of high quality grain over a short time period driven by excellent harvesting conditions and good yields.

“Total green intake exceeded over 200,000 tonnes, with over 65,000 tonnes of grain handled in one week alone.

"It is a tribute to our dedicated workforce and level of investment that has been made in the processing network."

Tirlán's new Innovation Centre continues to work with its premium grains portfolio "with a keen focus on the plant-based food sector as part of our commitment to maximise returns to farm families," he said.