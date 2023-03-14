Farming

Tillage levels falling despite government’s incentives

3pc drop predicted due to poor autumn planting and dairy-driven rise in price of rented ground

While the amount of land in tillage grew by six per cent last year, sector experts are predicting a reduction in 2023 Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The tillage area is set to shrink this year despite a government drive to ramp up the amount of crops being planted.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue launched a Tillage Incentive Scheme last year, aimed at increasing the amount of tillage and reducing the country’s reliance on imported grains.

