Tillage farmers welcome return to sunshine as spell of broken weather stalled harvest progress

Tillage farmers will be eyeing a return to sunshine and high temperatures that marked the start of this year’s harvest after broken weather stalled progress in many areas last week.
In an update on the status of the harvest last week, Teagasc crops specialist Shay Phelan said broken weather has led to a stop/start harvest with crops being cut between the showers.
However, he said spring barley progress is good with over 50pc of the crop harvested in some regions (south and east), while crops in the north-east and north-west are only now coming ripe and will be harvested in coming days.
He said most of the winter wheat crop still has to be harvested across the country, but early indications are that yields are above average.
In Wexford, Teagasc advisor Ciaran Hickey described harvest progress late last week as “very difficult”.
“In the age of precision farming, where we try to control everything, it really highlights the one thing we really don’t have control over, and that’s the weather,” he said.
In terms of yields, he said early-sown spring barley crops (4.4t) are performing much better than those sown later (3.3t).
He described progress on wheat as “very slow”, and while he said there is going to be very good crops, he doesn’t know “if there will be many yielding 5t”.
In Tipperary, Teagasc advisor Conor Kavanagh said 50-60pc of the spring malting barley was cut and 40-50pc of the spring feed barley had been cut, while progress with winter wheat has been slower at 30-35pc.
“What has been cut to date has been yielding very well, and grain quality has been very good,” he said.
However, he is seeing a big variation in spring barley, from 2.5 up to 4t, while farmers in his area, were very happy with winter wheat, with yields of between 4.3 to 5.5t reported.
Teagasc advisor in Louth, John Brophy, said the harvest has progressed slower than what has been seen in southern counties.
“Farmers can’t wait to get going,” Mr Brophy said. “Very little winter wheat has been cut and the last few days haven’t been hectic.”
Moisture content is still high in wheat and he said farmers have been holding off, hoping the weather would improve.
Spring barley is also slow and while it was early to make a call on yields in his area, he said early indications suggest wheat yields will average 4-4.5t.