Tillage farmers welcome return to sunshine as spell of broken weather stalled harvest progress

Tillage farmers will be eyeing a return to sunshine and high temperatures that marked the start of this year’s harvest after broken weather stalled progress in many areas last week.

In an update on the status of the harvest last week, Teagasc crops specialist Shay Phelan said broken weather has led to a stop/start harvest with crops being cut between the showers.

However, he said spring barley progress is good with over 50pc of the crop harvested in some regions (south and east), while crops in the north-east and north-west are only now coming ripe and will be harvested in coming days.