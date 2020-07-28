Farming

Farming

Tillage farmers face losses of €250/ac on winter barley

File photo

Declan O'Brien

Losses on winter barley will top €250/ac in some parts of the southeast, cereal growers conceded this week.

As low as 1.8t/ac has been recorded in areas severely affected by the poor weather during sowing last autumn, and later by the drought.

Straw yields have also collapsed, with farmers baling five 4x4 bales to the acre in fields that would normally give 10-12 bales.