Tight cattle supply forecast for 2023

Bord Bia predicted a tight cattle supply for the “foreseeable future” at its annual Meat Marketing Seminar in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, last week.

Beef sector manager Mark Zieg told an audience of 200 that supply looks to be down 50,000 to 60,000 head in 2023.

This has been fuelled in part by Ireland’s total cattle kill being up 8pc, or 132,000, in 2022 to 1,820,485 head.

Mr Zieg highlighted a strong increase in cow culling, up 14pc in 2022 to 413,410 head.

He said: “2022 was also a very strong year for live export at 286,347, up 16pc. There was a strong performance from all key markets in Europe and north Africa.

“The Dutch market came through for calves. The longer term outlook is challenging — there’s societal and legislative pressures there that we have to deal with continuously.”

Bord Bia also noted that breeding females weren’t utilised to the same extent as other years, and instead finished earlier in 2022.

​“Those young cattle came through in the second half of last year and we might not see the same amount of cows culled in the first half of this year. The tightness will be in the first half of the year and possibly in the last quarter,” Mr Zieg said.

“Lighter carcass weights were seen in all categories, with cattle being finished younger and feed costs [having an effect]. Especially on cows, you can see a quite dramatic 13.7kg drop. People availed of a strong cow price.”

Across Europe, beef consumption is anticipated to decline by one per cent in 2023. The dairy and suckler herd is expected to contract by 0.8pc and 1.9pc over the next 12 months. The long-term picture projects Europe’s cow herd to contract by 5.5pc by 2027.

Bord Bia anticipates a strong import demand from the UK in 2023. In 2022, the UK market held a 43pc share of Irish beef exports, up 15pc in value.

Also speaking at last week’s seminar was Eva Gocsik from RaboBank, who warned that the UK is likely already in a recession, having experienced negative growth in the past two quarters.

Gocsik anticipates that the euro will strengthen against the pound, which would be less favourable for Irish exports.