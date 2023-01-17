Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tight cattle supply forecast for 2023

Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023. Expand
Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023. Expand

Close

Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023.

Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023.

Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023.

Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023.

/

Across Europe beef consumption is anticipated to decline by 1pc in 2023.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Bord Bia predicted a tight cattle supply for the “foreseeable future” at its annual Meat Marketing Seminar in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, last week.

Beef sector manager Mark Zieg told an audience of 200 that supply looks to be down 50,000 to 60,000 head in 2023.

Most Watched

Privacy