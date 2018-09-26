The funeral of a young farmer from Co Tyrone will take place today after his death in an accident.

The world is a cruel, cruel place, says girlfriend of man (25) killed in farm tragedy

Harry Gibson (25), from Beragh outside Omagh, died suddenly on Saturday, his family said.

A funeral notice said he would be sadly missed by his father Mervyn, who is a well-known cattle dealer, mother Susan, his twin sister Charlotte, girlfriend Alison and wider family circle.

This week, Charlotte paid tribute to her twin by sharing recent and childhood pictures taken with her brother on social media.

His girlfriend Alison also shared a collection of smiling pictures of herself and Mr Gibson on social media and commented: "My Harry. This world is a cruel, cruel place."

Local councillor Bert Wilson said he understood Mr Gibson had been working with a sick cow on the farm when the accident occurred.

"They're a very popular and well-known family and it is a terrible shock for the area," he said.

"It must be dreadful for the family: I have known them for three generations now.