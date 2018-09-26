The world is a cruel, cruel place, says girlfriend of man (25) killed in farm tragedy

"I believe Harry was in some of the local bands here and was a hardworking young man."
Mr Gibson had worked on the family farm and helped out with neighbours when needed.
"I'm told he had to put down an animal that was sick and a dreadful accident happened," said Mr Wilson.
"There's so many farm accidents now, with farmers killed while dealing with animals.
"In a lot of cases they would be fairly elderly, but this was a young man with his whole life in front of him which makes it so much more tragic."
Mr Wilson continued: "He was an only son as well with a bright future that is now at an end. My thoughts are with his twin sister Charlotte as well, it's really a disaster for the family.
"I don't know how they will bear the pain of it although there will be a lot of support for them in the community," Mr Wilson said.
Thomas Buchanan, a DUP MLA for West Tyrone, also knew the family.
"This is a terrible tragedy that happened to a young man that was passionate about farming and was just starting out as a 25-year-old," he said.
"It's quite a large farm holding and this accident and tragedy has really shocked the community. I wish to express my sincere sympathies to the entire family circle."
A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said that it was making enquiries into the incident.
Mr Gibson's funeral will take place at 2pm today at Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.
Yesterday Seskinore Young Farmers Club, where Mr Gibson was a longtime member, cancelled its weekly meeting as a sign of respect.
Further tributes came from Mr Gibson's former school, Omagh Academy. A statement described him as "a quiet gentleman who was passionate about farming".
Attending for seven years with his sister, he was the top try scorer for the 1st XV rugby team in 2010-11 and was part of the school's Young Enterprise company.
The statement added: "We would like to express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the Gibson family circle and to Harry's many friends at this sad time."
The Gibson family have requested any donations, if desired, are made to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, care of J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA.
Belfast Telegraph