‘The straw sheds are empty’: Prices of €20/bale forecast ex-field

A floor price of €20/bale (4x4) is emerging for barley straw in mixed livestock and tillage areas as the combines get ready to roll across the south this week.

Cereal growers report strong livestock farmer enquiries for straw, and a lively trade is expected despite the likelihood of increased yields this harvest. Prices of €20/bale are being forecast ex-field, with €25/bale expected to be charged for locally delivered loads.

Although straw yields nationally are expected to be well up on last year’s extremely low levels, there are widespread fears of tight straw supplies again this year with the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) potentially taking out up to 100,000ac of cereal ground.

“The straw sheds are empty and a lot of livestock farmers are nervous enough about securing supplies,” one Wexford farmer maintained.

“There will be no cheap straw this year,” he added.

A recent online fodder auction illustrated the market’s buoyancy. Strong farmer demand was reflected in the prices paid for baled straw and straw from standing crops of winter barley.

The auction saw €145/ac and €150/ac paid for straw from three standing crops of winter barley located in Co Carlow. Sections of 44ac and 35ac sold for €150/ac, while a 17ac lot made €145/ac. All three lots were purchased by a Carlow farmer.

The sale, which was a collaboration involving MartEye, Ballybay Mart and Irish Agri Auctions, saw an equally brisk trade for baled straw.

Jamie Nolan of MartEye said €76/bale was paid for 35 big square bales (8x4x4) of last year’s barley straw. The bales were sold by a farmer from the Thurles area and were purchased by a Northern buyer, Mr Nolan said. “If we had 10,000 bales of straw, we would have sold them all,” maintained Ballybay Mart manager, Adrian Grimes.

Hay was also in strong demand. Forty round bales (4x4) of last year’s hay made €29.50/bale, with 50 bales of this year’s hay selling for €28/bale. Big square bales of last year’s hay made €22.80-25/bale. Up to €36/bale was paid for round bales of organic hay.

Silage was also in demand. Fifty acres of this year’s first-cut silage (78pc DMD) sold €25.60/bale. Meanwhile, 45ac of silage ground that is to be cut next month made the equivalent of €14/bale.