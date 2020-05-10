'Terrible tragedy' - tributes paid to farmer who was killed by bull in Cork

TRIBUTES have been paid to an elderly man who was killed after being gored by a bull which attacked him from behind as he tended to cattle on his family farm.

John Reynolds (74), a respected farmer in Ballinhassig, Co Cork, suffered multiple injuries in the accident on Saturday evening and was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to hospital.

It was the latest in a series of fatal farm accidents across Ireland over recent weeks.

The accident occurred at Risingsun, some 10km outside Cork city around 6pm on Saturday evening.

Mr Reynolds was the brother of Neilus Reynolds, one of the key volunteers with the Ballinhassig Village Association.

"My brother John was killed by a bull on the old family homestead at the Risingsun yesterday. May he rest in peace," Mr Reynolds posted in a social media tribute.

Senator Tim Lombard paid tribute to the deceased as a respected farmer and a stalwart of the local community.

"The Reynolds family are very well known within the Cork farming community. This is a terrible tragedy and my deepest sympathies are with his family, neighbours, friends and the community at this very difficult time."

The elderly farmer was feeding cattle on Saturday evening when he was apparently attacked from behind by the Friesian bull and suffered serious chest and head injuries.

Two other men came to Mr Reynolds assistance and managed to get the bull away from him.

They raised the alarm and emergency services personnel raced to the scene.

Despite desperate efforts to assist the injured man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a full post mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at CUH.

Gardaí stressed that the incident is being treated as a tragic accident and a file will be prepared for the Cork Coroner.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will conduct an investigation as is routine in workplace accidents.

It is the second fatal goring accident in Cork in the space of just five weeks.

On April 2, a 64 year old man suffered fatal injuries when he was gored by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville on the Cork-Limerick border.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every 20 days.

Farming remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in terms of overall fatal accidents.

In 2019, a total of 18 people died in farm accidents - the majority involving people aged 55 years or older.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, machinery and falls.

