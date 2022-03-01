Ten member states join Ireland in rebuke to EU commission over meat cancer risk

Almost a dozen EU counties joined Ireland in rebuking the European Commission’s decision to link meat consumption to cancer in its new €170m food promotion programme.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Spain all highlighted the potential, negative effects of the review of the eligibility of products within the EU promotion policy, which they said could lead to the exclusion of certain sectors from support (eg meat and wine).

In a joint statement at a meeting of EU agriculture ministers last week, they highlighted that the main objective of the EU promotion policy is to “ensure the competitiveness of all agricultural products of the EU”.

“The promotion policy may contribute to enhancing sustainability of the EU food system, but primarily it is a policy of agricultural competitiveness,” the member states said, adding that the EU policy should not exclude any sectors.

Read More

It comes as the policy was linked to its Beating Cancer Plan, which encourages people to eat less red meat.

The Irish Independent last week revealed that Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue accused the EU of “demonising” red and processed meat in a letter to EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

“This language demonising red meat and processed meat is not appropriate or proportionate, as I’m sure your own experts would agree,” the minister said in his letter. “Red meat and processed meat products have an important role, in appropriate servings, as a source of protein, vitamins and minerals in a healthy, balanced diet, and this is reflected in healthy eating guidelines in Ireland and I’m sure across the EU”, he added.

“Irish livestock farmers and the food industry are producing quality, safe food, with strong environmental credentials... I am disappointed that this unfortunate wording has undermined what should be a positive message about the EU’s commitment to promoting quality and safety, sustainability and a healthy diet.”