Teenager dies in Tipperary farm accident

Gardaí are investigating the scene of a farm accident that tragically claimed the life of a local teenager in the Newport area of north Tipperary earlier this week.

The incident, which involved the use of a quad bike, occurred on a field in family-owned lands, according to the authorities.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a male juvenile aged in his late teens was injured at a premises in Newport, Co Tipperary on June 28.

"The male was removed to University Hospital Limerick following the incident for treatment, where he later passed away. His body has now been removed to UHL Morgue where a post-mortem will be conducted."

The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

A HSA spokesperson said: “The HSA is aware of this incident, and the matter is currently under investigation. As such, no further details are available at this time.”