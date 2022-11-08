Teagasc takes aim at underachieving weanlings as early slaughter comes into focus

With the early slaughtering of cattle now seen as an essential measure in achieving a 25pc reduction in agriculture’s emissions by 2030, Teagasc has taken aim at those who are not pushing their calves, right from birth.

“You go to Carnew Mart and you’ll see cattle there 18 months of age at 320kg. Where were they? That’s where the loss is coming in,” the Teagasc Head of Drystock, Pearse Kelly, told a recent beef seminar in Wexford.

“It’s not that we’re saying the person who was slaughtering at 700kg needs to go to 660kg. The person who is producing that 320kg weanling, they really need to start pushing it up and producing a 420kg, 450kg or 500kg weanling store at 18 months.

“It’s those animals, we really need to improve their performance and bring down the national average.”

Mr Kelly said progress had been made over the past decade in consistently reducing the average slaughter age, but insisted that a lot of work was needed amongst those producing lighter weanlings.

“It’s the group who are producing very light weanlings stores, very light year-and-a-half, on poor quality silage and cattle putting on no weight up to two years. It’s that group that needs to be brought up.”

Mr Kelly recommended these farmers focus on calf health, weight gain during the first months of life, and better quality silage feeding over the first winter indoors.

Read More

At the meeting, which took place in the Enniscorthy local advisory office, one farmer highlighted that a reduction in the average age of slaughter could potentially lead to lower meat yields.

“Is there not a good argument to be made that a slaughter premium be brought in, in order to incentivise early slaughter and get more people to go down that road?” he asked.

​Advantage Beef Programme

Mr Kelly said ABP’s Advantage Beef Programme is already paying on animals under 26 months of age. “There’s a couple of programmes at the moment that are moving the whole thing towards early slaughter and giving a bonus on it and that’s where we’d see it coming in.”

The Teagasc Head of Drystock also warned that farmers may in turn create unnecessary emissions if cattle are pushed too hard with concentrates in order to reduce age at slaughter.

“You could actually do more harm than good if you were slaughtering cattle off grass at 27 months of age and say ‘right, the Government wants me to produce them all three months earlier… now I’ll put them in and pump them with meal and finish them in 24 months’.

“You’d do absolutely nothing to reduce greenhouse gases if you did that. You’d actually make it worse.

“There’s benefits here in some areas going from one slaughter age to another, but you could do more harm than good if you push them really hard.”