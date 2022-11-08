Farming

Teagasc takes aim at underachieving weanlings as early slaughter comes into focus

Beef seminar is told that a lot more work is needed amongst those producing very light weanling stores

Teagasc recommends that farmers focus on calf health and weight gain during the first months of life, and better quality silage feeding over the first winter indoors Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

With the early slaughtering of cattle now seen as an essential measure in achieving a 25pc reduction in agriculture’s emissions by 2030, Teagasc has taken aim at those who are not pushing their calves, right from birth.

You go to Carnew Mart and you’ll see cattle there 18 months of age at 320kg. Where were they? That’s where the loss is coming in,” the Teagasc Head of Drystock, Pearse Kelly, told a recent beef seminar in Wexford.

