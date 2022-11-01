Teagasc splashes €200,000 on new state-of-the-art studio

Teagasc has unveiled a new state-of-the-art broadcasting studio located in its head office at Oak Park, Co Carlow.

The contract to fit out the new studio was awarded to Dublin-based media solutions provider Tyrell, with a budget of €193,810, excluding VAT.

In a request for tender document, seen by the Farming Independent, the studio has been designed to cater for both live and pre-recorded events, and will allow for the production of video segments using one or two presenters interacting with up to four guests.

Video segments and live streams will be used on various platforms, including Zoom, YouTube, Facebook Live and Microsoft teams.

Teagasc, the national body responsible for providing integrated research, advisory and training services for the agriculture and food industry in Ireland, has spared no expense in kitting out the new studio.

Tyrell was instructed “to utilise the latest hardware and software to produce virtual sets” and “to ensure no shadows and the highest quality of picture is achieved”.

The new studio was first unveiled in an episode of The Signpost Series, hosted by Head of Teagasc Outreach and Innovation department Mark Gibson.

According to the advisory’s annual report, Teagasc’s expenditure was up almost €8m in 2021, at €184,669,000. Income was also up €7.3m last year, with €194,273,000 brought in.

Teagasc’s current assets also rose by over €10m in 2021 to €83.8m, with €51,162,000 of this total in the form of cash and cash equivalents.