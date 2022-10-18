Teagasc launches new ‘gender sensitive’ guidelines for staff

Teagasc has launched new internal “gender sensitive communication guidelines” to ensure staff members use language that respects people of all genders within the agricultural sector.

It is understood the move will involve, for example, ensuring that when referring to “farmers” Teagasc staff refrain from generalising the occupation to the male sex via sole use of “he/him” pronouns and instead consciously recognise the equal work contributed by all genders in agriculture.

Other examples, it is understood, will also involve ensuring appropriate representation of gender in Teagasc-run events and publications, such as its bi-monthly magazine, Today’s Farm.

While the organisation says it has “always been conscious” of promoting inclusivity, this is the first time specific direction on the matter has been provided for staff.

In a statement to the Farming Independent a Teagasc spokesperson said: “The new gender sensitive communication guidelines aim to raise people’s awareness and consciousness of how they communicate, to ensure that all staff and stakeholders are treated as persons of equal value, dignity, integrity and respect.

“The purpose of the guidelines is to assist staff in using language that respects people of all genders, and which fosters a culture of inclusivity and acceptance.

“We were delighted to be joined by Hannah Quinn-Mulligan, founder and chair of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group, who gave her unique insight and perspectives.”

The new internal gender sensitive communication guidelines for Teagasc have been launched as part of the EU-funded GenderSMART project, in which Teagasc is participating along with eight other EU partners.

Teagasc launched its gender equality plan earlier this year with the spokesperson adding that the move “was a milestone on its journey towards achieving gender equality”.

“Developing these guidelines was an important action in the organisation’s gender equality plan and they are essential in continuing to build an inclusive culture in Teagasc, which aligns with our gender and diversity values.”

These values include: equal opportunities, no barriers and active inclusion – as set out in Teagasc’s new “gender and diversity values” logo.