Teagasc: Farm carbon sequestration not viable yet

Some farmers may be able to offset emissions by using their soils as a carbon bank in the near future — but it’s not possible yet, a Teagasc expert has said.

As farmers and the sector face reducing emissions by up to 30pc by 2030, many are keen to know if farmland already acts as a bank that can sequester carbon.

However, speaking in response to a question from the virtual audience attending the Teagasc Beef conference last week, Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O’Mara, admitted it was a complicated matter.

“We published a report the other day based on the National Farm Survey and the average emissions on a beef farm are somewhere around four tonnes per hectare,” he said. “On a good mineral soil, you might be offsetting somewhere around a tonne and half of that through carbon sequestration. But not all soils are the same and there’s a huge variability between soils between different farms, and some of our soils are actually emitting carbon.

“Drained peat soils actually emit a lot of carbon per hectare, way more than the animals that might be grazing on it, so there’s no offsetting in that situation.

“At the moment we don’t have individual allocation of greenhouse gases per farm, you know, we don’t bring this down to a per-farm level.”

He added that, overall, agriculture was not actually sequestering carbon.

“While on some farms there definitely is some level of offsetting going on, maybe quite a bit of offsetting, but on other farms, they are actually adding quite a bit to that 23mt CO2,” he said, stressing again that “at the moment, it’s not down to a per farm level.”

However, the incoming €10m soil analysis scheme that the Department of Agriculture is unrolling next year has been described as “next generation” by Teagasc and will provide more in-depth knowledge of individual soil types on each farm that takes part.

The scheme is free, but some farmers have concerns over the information the Department will be able to use about their farm.

Professor O’Mara added that sequestration was very important, but currently, it was not in a position to offset carbon emissions from agriculture to a huge extent.