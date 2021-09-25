Teagasc Director apologises “unreservedly” after comments about suckler sector

The outgoing Director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle, said that he profoundly regrets that his unscripted response to a question at a recent conference has caused such considerable annoyance and offence to so many beef producers and advisory colleagues within Teagasc.

Speaking during a Q&A session at Dublin Economics Workshop, Prof Boyle said: “We are very strongly advocating, based on research, that we shift from beef cow production to what we call dairy beef production.

“And that would be a massive change... certainly, we’ve identified very significant profit opportunities for farmers switching to that alternative.”

However, he said: “The core profitability is very, very poor. I’ve been saying that for years and years — we have all the data.”

Prof Boyle’s comments come just weeks after the Government proposed plans to restrict suckler cow numbers in a key scheme under the next CAP, and they drew wide criticism from farmer representatives.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said it was “appalling” that a senior industry figure would show such disregard for a farm sector that is unique in the scale of its significance in every county.

“100,000 farmers are involved in beef production,” he said. “To dismiss them in such a cavalier fashion shows very poor judgement.

“Of all people, Gerry Boyle should know the value of the beef suckler sector to the rural economy. As an economist, he should also know the wider benefits of the livestock sector in towns and villages across the country.”

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher the role of Teagasc should be to support suckler farmers, not to make the sector redundant.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Boyle said that he “unreservedly apologises for the offence caused”.

He went on to say that this was never his intention and while his remarks were taken out of context, their effect was nevertheless to deeply offend so many people that he had worked with over the years.

Professor Boyle said that his remarks were taken to imply that Teagasc had adopted a policy position in favour of dairy beef over sucklers.

"This impression was most unfortunate for two reasons. First, he stated that Teagasc’s role was not to promote any particular enterprise. Secondly, the impression created by his remarks was completely contrary to the substantial investment that Teagasc had made in its beef programme during his period as Director.”

Teagasc, he said, had no business being involved in policy advocacy. Teagasc’s role is to undertake quality research and advisory work on all feasible farming enterprises and to lay out the facts concerning margins and sustainability before farmers. Farmers then assess this information in consultation with their advisors and decide for themselves whether to adopt the given enterprise. Farmers, he said have to make the investments and take the risk. Teagasc he agreed had absolutely no role whatsoever in advocating any particular enterprise.

Professor Boyle noted that he himself had developed this position over the years and that it was also endorsed by the Teagasc Authority on several occasions. He agreed that it was most unfortunate that his remarks would cause this position to be called into question.

He said Teagasc’s role was to improve the livelihoods of Irish farmers on a sustainable basis. Teagasc’s advisors and researchers work on a daily basis in pursuit of this objective and he hoped that his ill-considered remarks would not affect this great work.