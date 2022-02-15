Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Teagasc commits to closing gender pay gap

Teagasc says it must continue to close to gender pay gap Expand

Close

Teagasc says it must continue to close to gender pay gap

Teagasc says it must continue to close to gender pay gap

Teagasc says it must continue to close to gender pay gap

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The gender pay gap in Teagasc is 15pc in favour of male employees and there are currently no female top managers in the organisation. The figures were released by Teagasc as part of its gender quality report, which highlighted that 44pc of Teagasc staff are women.

However, Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara conceded women within the organisation are significantly over-represented in lower grades and significantly under-represented in senior positions.

Most Watched

Privacy