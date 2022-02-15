Teagasc commits to closing gender pay gap

The gender pay gap in Teagasc is 15pc in favour of male employees and there are currently no female top managers in the organisation. The figures were released by Teagasc as part of its gender quality report, which highlighted that 44pc of Teagasc staff are women.

However, Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara conceded women within the organisation are significantly over-represented in lower grades and significantly under-represented in senior positions.

“Our long and deep history in the agriculture and food industry has resulted in Teagasc having a male-oriented gender culture.

Progress

“This has to change. While we have made some progress in recent years, we know we have more to do,” he said.

The Gender Pay Profile in Teagasc as at January 1, 2020 is 15pc in favour of male employees. The median hourly rate is 21pc in favour of male employees. In the report, Teagasc said it recognised that it has a gap and said it must continue to close it.

“To help us close this gap we are committed to delivering on existing and new initiatives to ensure more women are represented in senior positions throughout the organisation,” it said.

There are currently no female level 1 or 2 senior managers, with women also encompassing just 15pc of the heads of department. Recent years has seen some encouraging progress in increasing the number female staff, but it said the rate of change was still slower than the farming advisory body would like.

Since 2017 the number of female staff has increased by 3.6pc, while the number of females in senior positions increased by 4.9pc.

However, it also noted over the same period the number men in senior advisory positions increased by 1.1pc to 92pc.

Teagasc said there is an “increased consciousness” of the many “male symbols” that exist at Teagasc, and attempts are being made to address this. It is understood examples of “male symbols” include pictures on walls of all former directors (all male), pictures of all former chairmen (all male) and also the names on rooms/lecture halls.

To address these issues, it has launched Teagasc’s first Gender Equality Plan (GEP) which it says is a three-year plan showcasing its ambitions for achieving gender equality across the organisation.

Among the actions in the plan are plans to develop gender-sensitive communication guidelines for Teagasc, then develop and roll-out training on gender-sensitive communication.

Sexism

It also plans to develop a code of conduct to address sexism and inappropriate behaviour in the work environment.

Teagasc will also develop a proposal to introduce positive actions to increase the representation of women in senior management and decision-making positions and will identify the barriers and constraints that affect women applying for senior positions.

The organisation also plans to promote a family-friendly culture across the organisation and review the internal and external recruitment processes to ensure all barriers and biases are removed.

Teagasc also said it that it would remain vigilant to ensure there was no bias in its hiring decisions as well as providing targeted opportunities for female colleagues to develop their careers within the organisation.