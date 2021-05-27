Teagasc appoints new organic farming specialist

Teagasc has appointed Joe Kelleher as an organic farming specialist with the new role commencing this week.

Having previously worked as a dairy business and technology advisor based in the Limerick/Kerry region, Mr Kelleher will join Elaine Leavy as part of the national organic farming team in Teagasc, where he will support advisors and work with organic farmers.

He fills the position vacated by Dan Clavin who is on a career break.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Kelleher said: “I have improved the efficiencies, lifestyles and environmental impacts of my farming clients over the past 20 years while working as an advisor.

"I am looking forward to this new challenge, and to work with a new set of farmers to bring change and improvement to their farming lives.”

In his early career, the UCD Agricultural Science graduate also worked as REPS planner, advising farmers on ways to improve the environmental impact of their farms.

Kevin Connolly, acting head of Teagasc’s Farm Management and Rural Development Department, said; “Joe brings a wealth of practical experience, working with groups of farmers to initiate change.

"In recent years he has provided opportunities for his farmer clients to see farming systems abroad, while also learning from those much closer to home.

"He has imparted his knowledge of sustainable farming systems and nutrient efficiency, through farming training courses to hundreds of farmers over the last 2 years.”

Also as a Teagasc organic specialist, Mr Kelleher will be joining the Low-Input Farming and Territories (LIFT) EU Horizon 2020 project. It focuses on agro-ecological approaches and examines how to integrate knowledge for improving ecosystem-based farming, increasing production efficiency and coping with climate change, while ensuring sustainability and resilience.