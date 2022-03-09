Taskforce on feed supply set up by Minister

Teagasc will head up a National Fodder and Food Security Committee to look at how the country’s farmers can counter disrupted supply chains of feed.

At a meeting last night with farming organisations, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue discussed the impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains following the illegal invasion of Ukraine and he is set to meet members of the fertiliser, grain and importing industries today.

Minister McConalogue and Department officials outlined the challenge that faces farmers in the short and long-term with supply chains from the region likely to be disrupted for a period. Considerable volumes of both global feed and fertiliser originate and are traded through Ukraine and Russia.

The Minister announced that he has tasked Teagasc with heading up a National Fodder and Food Security Committee to explore all options to minimise the impact on farms and plan in the short to medium term.

“Let me be clear, there is urgency to the work of this committee and I tasked them to meet and complete their work without delay. The first meeting of the committee is this Friday and there is a window of opportunity in the next number of weeks to make decisions to help us build resilience. The work of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee is the number one priority in the Department.”

However, Teagasc figures show that just 23.4pc of the country’s land is highly suitable/suitable for tillage and 11.7pc ‘moderately suitable’.

Tillage advisor PJ Phelan said: “Unfortunately, a target of a substantially increased area is totally impractical. We have approximately 100,000ha of spring cereals to sow and have the capacity to sow up to approximately 150,000ha if we get very co-operative weather up to the end of April.

“The very least a prospective grower will need is soil analysis results. Samples taken today will not have results for three to four weeks.”

While spraying would not be a problem, he warned the availability of pesticides would present huge difficulties.

From a machinery point of view, combine capacity is adequate in a good year to harvest 1.5 times our current acerage, but the country struggles to get everything cut in a wet harvest, he said.

“Even if we managed to sow the additional area, we do not have storage capacity for grain at harvest.”

Agronomist Richard Hackett said it’s “very unlikely to turn a significant acreage of land to tillage crops in a four-week window unless very drastic action is taken, such as a cull of cattle and sheep, the re-introduction of currently banned chemicals, a dropping of seed certification standards, a training programme for advisors to get some expertise on farm, rerouting of slurry from livestock to tillage land, rerouting of chemical fertilisers from dairy farms to tillage land and a huge upgrade of drying and storage facilities in time for harvest”.

If the area under tillage is to significantly increase, he said seed certification standards would have to drop and he warned much is dependent on the weather. “A lot of land is already sown to winter cereals, so there is machinery capacity to plant and maintain ‘new’ land in crops this spring. Combines have huge capacity, but are very heavy and are designed for dry crops and conditions.

“The weakest link would be drying capacity at harvest, especially if the weather is unfavourable.”