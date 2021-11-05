TAMS costs review underway ahead of next tranche opening

Materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep increases this year. Stock image

Soaring farm buildings costs have prompted another review of reference costs under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), the Minister for Agriculture has confirmed.

However, it is not yet clear if the review will be ready for the opening of Tranche 24 of the scheme which is due commence in the coming days.

In parliamentary questions this week deputies Jackie Cahill (FF) and Joe Flaherty (FF) asked Minister Charlie McConalogue if his Department has plans to increase the TAMS costings and ceilings in view of the fact there has been a substantial increase in the costs of materials.

In response the minister outlined that the reference costs under TAMS II were “fully reviewed” in July of this year.

“Every TAMS II application is based on the existing reference costs at the date of application. Some 44,780 applications have been approved under the TAMS scheme to date. Outstanding approvals issued represent potential outstanding liabilities for the Department and a budget must be in place to pay these claims.

“The costs were increased in the case of own labour and, in the case of 62 investment items, with increases ranging from 5pc to 40pc. A decrease of 10pc to 30pc was implemented in the case of three investment items.

“A further review has commenced of the reference costs in light of the increasing costs of construction; any changes identified will be considered once this review is completed.”

Gender equality

The update follows confirmation from the Agriculture Minister that a range of measures to support women’s participation in farming under the new CAP Strategic Plan.

The package of measures includes: an increased rate of grant aid of 60pc for women aged 41-55 years under TAMS; women-only Knowledge Transfer (KT) Groups; and a call under the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) initiative for proposals to examine women’s participation in agriculture.

The new CAP regulations place particular focus on promoting the participation of women in the socio-economic development of rural areas, with special attention to farming.

The SWOT analysis in preparation for Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan identified gender inequality as a weakness, while the economic benefits of increasing female participation was identified as an opportunity.