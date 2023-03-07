Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

TAMS 3 ‘out-of-date already’ as new shed costs to remain high

Department in the firing line as ICMSA claim reference costs ‘hopelessly adrift of actual prices’

Michael Donnellan from DG Roofing in north Galway told the Farming Independent that despite high costs, there remains a strong demand for new sheds. Expand
Table 1 Expand

Close

Michael Donnellan from DG Roofing in north Galway told the Farming Independent that despite high costs, there remains a strong demand for new sheds.

Michael Donnellan from DG Roofing in north Galway told the Farming Independent that despite high costs, there remains a strong demand for new sheds.

Table 1

Table 1

/

Michael Donnellan from DG Roofing in north Galway told the Farming Independent that despite high costs, there remains a strong demand for new sheds.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Revised reference costs for TAMS 3 are up across the board on the previous scheme, but are still “hopelessly adrift of the actual prices,” according to ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan.

We have to ask why we see the increases under a majority of headings going up by 12pc when the actual inflation to be applied to these materials from the figures in TAMS II would have been well in excess of that,” Mr Drennan said.

Related topics

More On TAMS

Most Watched

Privacy