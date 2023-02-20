Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

TAMS 3 opens for applications this week

Under TAMS 3, the ceiling for investment will be reset to €90,000 per holding for the duration of the scheme. Expand

Close

Under TAMS 3, the ceiling for investment will be reset to €90,000 per holding for the duration of the scheme.

Under TAMS 3, the ceiling for investment will be reset to €90,000 per holding for the duration of the scheme.

Under TAMS 3, the ceiling for investment will be reset to €90,000 per holding for the duration of the scheme.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is set to open on Wednesday 22 February.

Solar panels on farms will be the first available investment, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Ministers of State Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon have announced.

Most Watched

Privacy