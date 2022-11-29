Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Talks to resolve BurrenAran ACRES scheme row broke down six weeks ago

The last meeting between Ministers and Burren Programme members took place on October 20

Co-founder of the Burren Programme Brendan Dunford with Michael Davoren, Chairperson of the Burren IFA Expand

Close

Co-founder of the Burren Programme Brendan Dunford with Michael Davoren, Chairperson of the Burren IFA

Co-founder of the Burren Programme Brendan Dunford with Michael Davoren, Chairperson of the Burren IFA

Co-founder of the Burren Programme Brendan Dunford with Michael Davoren, Chairperson of the Burren IFA

Andrew Hamilton

Talks between the Department of Agriculture and the team behind the Burren Programme broke down six weeks ago, the Farming Independent can reveal.

This is despite a statement by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, last Tuesday which said that his officials have been “working closely” with the project team to develop a bespoke system for Burren farmers under the new BurrenAran ACRES scheme.

Most Watched

Privacy