Tackling the red tape and bureaucracy facing farmers will be a key priority for Markey

Colm Markey feeding the cattle on his farm in Corstown, Togher, Co. Louth

AT the 1998 Macra Conference, Colm Markey said he wasn’t in favour of the removal of quotas as they gave farmers a secure milk price.

Less than 10 years later, along with the then IFA president, Padraig Walsh, he met with the EU Agriculture Commissioner to put a “big push on” for quotas abolition.

So what had changed?

A number of things, says Markey, pointing to the fact that Europe’s share of the world market had diminished in the 20-30 years of quotas, inhibited by the restrictions on production growth.

“We were getting left behind by other parts of the world, and we had the potential to expand. I think the abolition of them in the last five years has proven that in terms of the competitiveness of our sector, including its environmental performance.

“Twenty years ago, we were in a fundamentally different position than we are today. At that stage, in many ways, quotas did protect the price,” he says.

However, he describes any thought of quotas’ reintroduction as retrograde, and highlights his fears that other EU countries less competitive in milk production may try and reintroduce production controls.

Red tape

One area Markey wants to see action on is red tape and the seemingly never-ending bureaucracy farmers face.

“In my county council role, the last thing the County Manager said to me as ‘when you get over there do something about the red tape’. It has been something of a bugbear all the way through.”

Markey says there is a need for policymakers to recognise that red tape is a drain on resources, increases costs and turns people away from valuable and progressive farm schemes.

However, he acknowledges that CAP moving to a goal-orientated system, rather than the compliance one of the past, might offer some hope to farmers.

But he adds that ultimately the red tape devil will be in the detail and warns that much of this yet to be agreed.

Generational renewal was one of his major priorities as Macra president and remains so today, as does improved access to finance for young farmers.

He has personal experience on the benefits of generational renewal, as his family utilised the original Early Retirement Scheme.

“In fairness to my father and mother, they gave me full control when they took the early retirement scheme. It was massive for me as it gave me the opportunity to make a few changes.”

