‘Sweet sludge from Dublin transformed my soil life’

For 14 years, mixed farmer Stuart Tyner used treated sewage sludge (aka ‘biosolids’ or ‘biofert’) as a fertiliser replacement on his dairy, beef, sheep and tillage holding near Avoca in Co Wicklow.

The results, he says, were “excellent”.

His soil life thrived, phosphorous and potassium measures (P and K) remained at “optimum” level through back-to-back growing seasons and he made “significant savings” on his cost of production.

Several other farmers in the region also applied dry sewage sludge from urban wastewater treatment plants to their land — a routine fertiliser practice promoted by EU rules and carried out in many countries, including Spain, Norway and the UK, where its use is regulated to prevent harmful effects on soil, vegetation, animals and people.

Yet, around five years ago, Stuart was informed that treated sludges were prohibited on Bord Bia-certified farms.

Stuart was “shocked” — he says his use of biofert was meticulously monitored by authorities — but immediately ceased applying the organic fertiliser on his 160ac farm.

Stuart says his cattle liked the grass on which biofert had been spread

Stuart says his cattle liked the grass on which biofert had been spread

The father-of-three, and husband to Margaret, explains how he began using biofert, why he stopped and why he has decided to go back.

Stuart first used sludge in 2002, when dairying was his main income. Quinns of Baltinglass in Co Wicklow had a contract with the Department of Agriculture and they handled the product for farmers.

It was manufactured from hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage, flushed out from homes and businesses across Dublin, which was then pumped into Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, where a state-of-art thermal dryer was installed to kill all the pathogens in the high-quality material.

Media reports on the launch of the £200m EU-backed Ringsend project in 2000 state that the fertiliser produced was tested before leaving the plant and that soil analyses was carried out by Teagasc and Independent Analytical Services (IAS) before being introduced on Leinster farms.

“It was considered the most efficient treatment plant in Europe,” says Stuart. “Quinns came out to soil-test our land — every two hectares were analysed by IAS to see if we were high in minerals.

“Everything was sent to Wicklow County Council so, from a farming perspective, as far as I was concerned, everyone knew about it.

“Quinns had a contractor to spread it, they would come to three or four farms in the region. We spread it in February… to look at it in the distance you would think it was lime.

“I was only getting one tonne to the acre and, at the time, it cost €12/ac or €32/ha.

“Initially when we started we were getting wet stuff which was quite potent, worse than splash plate slurry. But then we got it kiln-dried, which was a totally different smell.

Biofert is 'nothing like slurry' according to Stuart

Biofert is 'nothing like slurry' according to Stuart

“It had a sort of a sweetness to it, nothing like slurry. It spread lovely on the ground, like lime, then the rain washed it in. There was a big demand among farmers.

“I considered it excellent, even better than farmyard manure. It’s a slower reactor in the soil. We had much more worm activity, and when we ploughed there were seagulls everywhere.

“I could see a huge difference between a field spread with farmyard manure and those with biofert. After a year or two I saw huge benefits to my soil.

“Using biofert, even on two cuts of silage, with a certain amount of slurry maybe 2,000 gallons, it basically kept my Ps and Ks at optimum level.… essentially I wasn’t putting out Ps and Ks.

“There was never an issue of cattle not liking the grass. We had no multiple births or deformities or anything of that nature. There was no issue with co-ops, milk or beef processors, lots of grassland farmers around were spreading it.

“It was convenient, cost-effective and slower-releasing to the need of the plant.”

Stuart continued on his biofert journey after exiting milk in 2007. With his children reared, he turned to the drystock side of the business. He carried around 120 Cheviot-Suffolk cross ewes and fattened up to 80 cattle a year.

Stuart says biofert was 'convenient, cost-effective and slower-releasing to the need of the plant'

Stuart says biofert was 'convenient, cost-effective and slower-releasing to the need of the plant'

But in 2016 a letter from Bord Bia stopped him in his tracks. It said: “

Our records show you are using biosolids. Please send back your Bord Bia card.”

“They could no longer give me quality-assured certification.

“It was a shock. I stopped using it because I didn’t want to lose my beef and lamb quality assurance. Dairy farmers were told their milk wouldn’t be taken either.”

Within two years of stopping, Stuart’s soil performance declined.

“I suddenly went down to index one on my soils. The result was dramatic.

“I was putting out the same slurry, but now I had to put out 200 weight per acre of rock phosphate on 160 acres. It cost me €15-16,000 for something I was ticking over on nicely at €12/ac — a natural product.

Some of Stuart's cattle on the mixed farm near Avoca, Co Wicklow

Some of Stuart's cattle on the mixed farm near Avoca, Co Wicklow

“Now I’m on 100 weight per acre on 160 acres and that’s costing me close on €500 a tonne, which means €4,000 a year for that alone.

“That’s not the end of the world, but it’s frustrating when I’ve seen what happens with biofert.

“We hear all the talk of sustainability, and we have a natural phosphate that can be used in our soils, yet we’re paying more to use compounds that are not organic.

“The costs of production has to be looked at — all our inputs are going up. Yes, the price of beef and lamb has risen but it’s not sustainable — we’re still wholly reliant on our Single Farm Payments.

“I see biofert as a practical way of keeping costs down: it’s efficient, it puts our trace elements back into the land and, based on my experience, I’ve seen no impact on the environment or food-chain. It’s a circular economy.

A goat and sheep on the farm

A goat and sheep on the farm

“I simply don’t understand why Bord Bia prohibit it. They need to come out with substantial facts and evidence. If the science says it’s harmful, OK, we can accept that. But their position doesn’t stack up at the moment.”

Stuart has decided to go back to biofert next spring.

“Bord Bia will no doubt exclude me from quality assured, but I feel it’s the right decision for my farm based on my experience over the last 20 years.

“Bord Bia, the Department and those involved need to step up research on biofert because every bit of human waste we produce has to be processed and where is it all going to go?

“I’m not trying to be a trailblazer, I’m just telling my story. I won’t be able to go to the factory with my cattle, so I’ll go to the mart. There are lots of farmers out there that are not quality assured and, ultimately, it makes no difference in the price.”

‘Current ban on sewage sludge on certified farms can be reviewed’ – Bord Bia

The current ban on sewage sludge on Bord Bia certified farms “can be reviewed” as part of the ongoing revision of Bord Bia standards, the food board has stated.

As it stands, treated or untreated sewage sludge is prohibited on Bord Bia Quality Assured farms, and this applies to all the land in the management of the herd owner.

However, in a statement to the Farming Independent, Bord Bia acknowledged that, when used in an environmentally responsible manner, organic materials such as wastewater sludge can minimise the need for chemical fertiliser.

A spokesperson said: “Current research by the EPA, Teagasc, and the FSAI, points to some concerns on the potential for the transfer of pathogens and chemical contaminants to food and water from biosolids spread on agricultural land.

"However, Bord Bia recognises that there are environmental and sustainability benefits to the use of biosolids on farms.

"The current ban on sewage sludge on Bord Bia certified farms can be reviewed as part of the ongoing revision of Bord Bia standards.”

Paddy O’Toole of Quinns of Baltinglass, a supplier of biosolids, said he would welcome a review of Bord Bia standards on biosolid use.

"I would welcome a review and I look forward to it, that would be a positive step. I understand that Bord Bia is in a difficult position, but all the research is out there on the benefits of biosolids on land, yet we give lip-service to this circular economy.

Paddy O'Toole of Quinns of Baltinglass, a supplier of biosolids, challenges Bord Bia's position

Paddy O'Toole of Quinns of Baltinglass, a supplier of biosolids, challenges Bord Bia's position

“We’re throwing away a very precious resource. It’s not a waste product, it’s a by-product. It is a very good soil conditioner, rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, it is slow-releasing and it is safe. Yet Bord Bia is afraid to say we’re using human biosolids on our crops and farms — that’s the basis of their argument.

“It’s not about science, it’s about perception.”

Factbox: Science on the use of treated sewage sludge in agriculture

Traditionally, at EU level, sewage sludge was disposed of to a landfill, but EU laws imposed strict new rules, so other pathways are now used.

Landspreading is the main disposal route. The highest percentage of reuse in agriculture occurs in Ireland (80pc); in Estonia and Hungary it’s composting.

Due to environmental concerns, incineration is the growing method in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Under Irish law no animal fodder may be harvested until at least three weeks after application to land, while animals may not graze it for “three to six weeks”.

A 2018 EPA/NUIG study found that land application of biosolids poses “no greater threat” to water than dairy cattle slurry; and risk to human health arising from ingestion is “negligible”.

Yet, it said gradual build up over time “may pose a serious risk to human health and the environment”.

“While most studies indicate that the environmental and human health impacts are relatively minimal, they all acknowledge that a certain amount of uncertainty exists. How policy makers respond to current and future studies remains to be seen,” the paper by Mark Healy concludes.