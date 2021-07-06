Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Sweet sludge from Dublin transformed my soil life’

Treated human waste had ‘huge benefits’ on Stuart Tyner’s mixed Wicklow farm and slashed his input costs. Then Bord Bia effectively banned him from using it. But now he’s going back to biofert, despite risking his quality-assured status

Frustrated: Stuart Tyner says Bord Bia&rsquo;s opposition to biofert &lsquo;doesn&rsquo;t stack up&rsquo; Expand
Some of Stuart's cattle on the mixed farm near Avoca, Co Wicklow Expand
A goat and sheep on the farm Expand
Biofert is 'nothing like slurry' according to Stuart Expand
Stuart says biofert was 'convenient, cost-effective and slower-releasing to the need of the plant' Expand
Stuart says his cattle liked the grass on which biofert had been spread Expand
Paddy O&rsquo;Toole of Quinns of Baltinglass, a supplier of biosolids, challenges Bord Bia&rsquo;s position Expand

Close

Frustrated: Stuart Tyner says Bord Bia&rsquo;s opposition to biofert &lsquo;doesn&rsquo;t stack up&rsquo;

Frustrated: Stuart Tyner says Bord Bia’s opposition to biofert ‘doesn’t stack up’

Some of Stuart's cattle on the mixed farm near Avoca, Co Wicklow

Some of Stuart's cattle on the mixed farm near Avoca, Co Wicklow

A goat and sheep on the farm

A goat and sheep on the farm

Biofert is 'nothing like slurry' according to Stuart

Biofert is 'nothing like slurry' according to Stuart

Stuart says biofert was 'convenient, cost-effective and slower-releasing to the need of the plant'

Stuart says biofert was 'convenient, cost-effective and slower-releasing to the need of the plant'

Stuart says his cattle liked the grass on which biofert had been spread

Stuart says his cattle liked the grass on which biofert had been spread

Paddy O&rsquo;Toole of Quinns of Baltinglass, a supplier of biosolids, challenges Bord Bia&rsquo;s position

Paddy O’Toole of Quinns of Baltinglass, a supplier of biosolids, challenges Bord Bia’s position

/

Frustrated: Stuart Tyner says Bord Bia’s opposition to biofert ‘doesn’t stack up’

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

For 14 years, mixed farmer Stuart Tyner used treated sewage sludge (aka ‘biosolids’ or ‘biofert’) as a fertiliser replacement on his dairy, beef, sheep and tillage holding near Avoca in Co Wicklow.

The results, he says, were “excellent”.

His soil life thrived, phosphorous and potassium measures (P and K) remained at “optimum” level through back-to-back growing seasons and he made “significant savings” on his cost of production.

Most Watched

Privacy