Supreme Court gives green light to Kerry Greenway

The south Kerry Greenway has got the green light after a Supreme Court decision today.

In a written determination from the court, it rejected two applications for leave to appeal in relation to the multi-million development now means the greenway project, which is set to transform south Kerry.

In the Supreme Court’s determination - a preliminary step in seeking an appeal directly to the highest court in the land - it turned down the applications for leave to appeal a decision of the High Court last year rejecting two challenges to planning approval for the 27km cycle and pedestrian greenway.

The High Court on that occasion ruled the planning permission was valid.

A three judge Supreme Court, in an application brought by environmental activist Peter Sweetman and local farmer James Clifford, ruled no matter of general public importance had been shown to arise in the application for leave "nor indeed have exceptional circumstances warranting a leapfrog appeal been identified."

In a second application to the court by the Greenway Information Group and a number of local landowners, the court said it was not satisfied the constitutional criteria for admitting an appeal to the Supreme Court had been met.

The court said the grounds of appeal failed to disclose any matters that are of general public importance.

It also said no case law or other legal argument as to why An Bord Pleanala was wrong to grant a compulsory purchase order was put forward.

It said it was simply asserted the decision was wrong and disproportionate but no reason was given was to why that was so.

The Court of Appeal previously refused leave to appeal.

In July last year the High Court, in relation to the two separate challenges, ruled the greenway permission was valid.

Kerry County Council had originally sought permission for a 31.9km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for 27km between Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen, to run mainly along the disused route of the Southern and Western Railway.

It will include a 3m wide paved surface and 122 different types of intersection with other routes.

The permission is subject to several conditions, including an ecological pre-construction survey to check for protected species, including the Kerry slug and lesser horseshoe bat, and for those to be relocated to a similar habitat, subject to a derogation licence where required.