Summer to finally arrive? Met Éireann says temperatures to hit 25C and 'possibly higher' next week

Met Éireann has finally delivered some good news on the weather front as temperatures are to hit 25C and "possibly higher" next week.

According to the national forecaster, while there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, there will be some heavy thunders showers at times too.

This weekend will be a mixed bag of outbreaks of rain and sunny spells.

Breeda Heaney from Santry with Bear, a poochon dog, enjoying the good weather at Dollymount Beach, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Saturday night will see scattered rain showers and moderate southeast breezes, while Sunday will be a damp start with heavy rain affecting southern counties in particular.

Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in short durations.

Temperatures will start to rise on Sunday, with the weather turning "very humid".

At present today and Saturday look to be the best days in preparation for blight type conditions expected next week. Some reasonably good drying will occur today and on Saturday

Meanwhile, the Asthma Society has issued a warning for people in Ireland suffering from asthma and hayfever.

CEO Sarah O'Connor is urging people to take precautions this week to avoid a potentially fatal asthma attack.

"With the pollen count predicted to be high over the next few days, we are advising all people who have asthma and hayfever to make sure they take precautions and to follow our top tips. Our free Asthma and COPD Adviceline is also available on 1800 445464."

