Suicide in rural Ireland is a devastating problem that we can’t keep sweeping under the carpet

We need to talk about mental health in the farming community. This was starkly brought home to me by a conversation that emerged out of nowhere at a recent ICSA meeting.

It began when one farmer said he knew of three suicides in the space of a week in his locality.

This was not an isolated scenario; others stood up and outlined various cases involving suicide, attempted suicide and cries for help and a wider array of mental health issues, stress and family problems. After many years of attending farmer meetings and dealing with contentious issues and often robust debate, this was something totally unexpected.

The room was super-charged with emotion. It was very moving to see how people opened up and were no longer afraid or self-conscious about telling it as it is.

The reality is that people are going through a lot of difficult stuff, and it goes far deeper than Covid.

Personally, I don’t know a single case of an otherwise healthy person who died from Covid, but an old school pal of mine took his own life in 2020.

The official statistics do not tell this story because for various reasons, suicides are not always recorded as such.

Silence

I have spoken to a lot of farmers from across Ireland, and people are suffering, many in silence. The causes are multi-faceted and the problem is complex.

External factors such as money problems, work stresses or family disputes cannot be ignored. Indeed, fear of a tax audit, farm inspection or even a threatening letter from the bureaucracy can be a trigger.

Isolation, which has always existed in rural areas, was made considerably worse by lockdown and other Covid measures.

It must also be admitted that, for many, there is a deeper underlying condition.

Many people suffer from mental health issues even though their lives seem successful and full of positives.

In some respects, the farming community is no different from any other sector of society. People are people. But from an ICSA perspective, we see specific challenges faced by farm families that certainly have the potential to exacerbate the problems.

We have all read of the awful and tragic cases involving land disputes and succession.

Many farmers have expanded their enterprise substantially with an accompanying increase in debt which may be manageable as long as everything goes to plan. But there is a crisis of labour availability. Farm prices and costs are volatile.

For the low-income sectors such as cattle and sheep, even a slight increase in costs can be problematic. The rocketing of costs is frightening, and improved beef and lamb prices are just not nearly as high as they need to go.

Money stresses and low incomes are certainly a big factor.

Focus

In my view, Teagasc and agri-consultants have not put enough focus on stress-testing farm plans.

It’s not just about can this plan survive movements in price or costs; it’s what happens if the young farmer develops a back problem or gets a bi-polar diagnosis and can’t handle the calving or milking?

Organisations such as Aware, the Samaritans, Pieta House and See Change do a lot of excellent work. But the question is whether it will do to leave it to them?

ICSA is setting up a working group to examine what we can do to help, and we welcome anybody who wants to contribute. This is an issue that can no longer be swept under the carpet.

Eddie Punch is general secretary of ICSA